Here's Why Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) was down 3.7% at $20.19. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.55%.

The company's stock has dropped by 21.21% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Riot Platforms, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 136.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $148.71 million, indicating a 2.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.08 per share and a revenue of $647.34 million, signifying shifts of -6.67% and -0.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Riot Platforms, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.