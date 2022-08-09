Here's Why RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is RGC Resources's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that RGC Resources had US$124.5m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.74m, its net debt is less, at about US$114.8m.

How Healthy Is RGC Resources' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that RGC Resources had liabilities of US$36.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$146.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.74m as well as receivables valued at US$11.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$162.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$198.7m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

RGC Resources has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a slightly more positive note, RGC Resources grew its EBIT at 16% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RGC Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, RGC Resources burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say RGC Resources's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was disappointing. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. It's also worth noting that RGC Resources is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that RGC Resources's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for RGC Resources (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

