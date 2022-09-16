Here's Why Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Rexford Industrial Realty Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Rexford Industrial Realty has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Rexford Industrial Realty shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 30% to 34%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:REXR Earnings and Revenue History September 16th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Rexford Industrial Realty's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Rexford Industrial Realty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Rexford Industrial Realty, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rexford Industrial Realty, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Rexford Industrial Realty offered total compensation worth US$10m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Rexford Industrial Realty Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Rexford Industrial Realty has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Rexford Industrial Realty is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Rexford Industrial Realty that you should be aware of.

