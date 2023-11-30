Here's Why Retaining Robert Half (RHI) is a Good Decision

Robert Half Inc. RHI banks on Protiviti, the wholly-owned subsidiary, excels with Microsoft Azure's AI and ML specialization, meeting stringent requirements and validated by third-party audit. Focused on technology consulting and digital transformation, it boasts strong market positioning, with double-digit margins and revenue performance.

Factors in Favor

Protiviti, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, is in great shape. It has attained Microsoft Azure's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learnings (ML) specialization, showcasing expertise in AI and ML within the Azure environment.

This recognition signifies meeting stringent requirements, validated by a third-party audit. Protiviti excels in enabling AI adoption and implementing Azure-based solutions. With a focus on technology consulting, cloud computing and digital transformation, Protiviti is positioned strongly in the market, thus demonstrating double-digit margins and revenue performance.

Robert Half Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Robert Half Inc. revenue-ttm | Robert Half Inc. Quote

Robert Half has been consistently returning value to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company returned $189.29 million, $170.61 million and $155.94 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, in the form of dividends. RHI repurchased shares worth $319.9 million, $287.74 million and $159.17 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020 respectively. These moves instill confidence among shareholders and establish the company’s commitment to return value to its shareholders.

Risk

Robert Half’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.82 at the end of third-quarter 2023, lower than the 1.86 recorded at the end of the previous quarter. The decreasing current ratio does not bode well for the company.

RHI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector that may be considered:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to decline 1.9%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.

IT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FTI ConsultingFCN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of FCN’s 2023 revenues indicates 12.1% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 3.4%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed on one instance, the average surprise being 8.5%.

FCN currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.