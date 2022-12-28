Here's Why Retain Strategy is Apt for Range Resources (RRC) Now

Range Resources Corporation RRC has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 in the past 30 days. So far this year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 48.8% compared with the industry’s 34.3% growth.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

The pricing scenario of natural gas is significantly healthier this year than last year. In its short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) revealed its forecast of the Henry Hub spot average price in the first quarter of 2023 to be more than $6.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), higher than the commodity’s average price of $5.50/MMBtu for November. EIA stated that the healthier price is backed by increasing LNG export and improved demand for natural gas in winter. Being a leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, the massive improvement in the commodity price is a boon for Range Resources’ upstream operations.

In Appalachia, RRC has decades of low-risk drilling inventory, brightening its production outlook. The company has lower well costs per lateral foot than many other upstream players.

Range Resources has a strong focus on strengthening its balance sheet. Range Resources expects 2022 to be the fifth straight year of absolute debt reduction. On a positive note, the company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.

Risks

In spite of the positive factors, RRC’s overall operations are significantly exposed to extreme oil and natural gas price volatility.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Phillips 66 PSX, BP plc BP and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX. While Phillips 66 and BP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NexTier Oilfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

To make its operations more stable, Phillips 66 is giving more attention to midstream (pipelines), renewables and chemicals businesses. It also has strong refining operations.

The positive oil price trajectory is a boon for BP’s upstream operations. The favorable oil price scenario and increasing daily oil equivalent production volumes are aiding the energy giant’s bottom line. BP stated that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new projects had been delivered.

NexTier Oilfield Solutionsis also a well-known U.S. land oilfield service player. With higher exploration and production by upstream companies, demand for NexTier Oilfield’s diverse set of well completion and production services is handsome.

