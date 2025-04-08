Here's Why Retain Strategy is Apt for Suncor Energy Stock Now

Suncor Energy Inc. SU is a major integrated energy company operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, SU has grown to become a key player in the oil-energy sector. The company operates through three main segments, Oil Sands, which focuses on producing and marketing bitumen and managing crude oil, power and byproducts.

Exploration and Production, which includes offshore operations on Canada's east coast and onshore assets in Libya and Syria. Refining and Marketing, which refines and sells petroleum products. In the last three months, SU's share price has outperformed its sub-industry, despite both experiencing negative performance. SU saw a decline of 13.6%, which was less severe than the sub-industry's larger decrease of 17.6%.

Analyzing 3-Month Stock Performance



For investors, SU offers a diversified business model with a mix of exploration, production and refining. Despite recent challenges in its stock performance, the company's strong market position and potential for long-term growth in the energy sector make it an attractive investment.

Let us take a deeper look at the key factors affecting SU’s performance and figure out if now is the right time to invest, or if it is better to wait and observe a little longer.

What is Favoring SU Stock?

Record Operational Performance: The integrated oil and gas company delivered its highest-ever production, refining throughput and product sales in 2024. Upstream output hit 827,600 bbl/d, with 98% refinery utilization, reflecting exceptional asset reliability and operational execution.

Strong Free Funds Flow Generation: Despite weaker commodity prices, SU generated C$7.4 billion in free funds flow, flat year over year, showcasing strong cost control, production growth and operational leverage across its asset base.

Syncrude and Base Plant Efficiency Gains: SU has improved operational stability at legacy assets like Syncrude and the Base Plant, which historically faced reliability issues. The fourth quarter saw high utilization, lowering per-barrel costs significantly.

Strong Reserve Life Index: SU holds significant proved and probable reserves in the oil sands, ensuring long-life assets and stable production for decades. This long reserve life underpins its valuation and supports long-term capital planning.

Clear Long-Term Plan With Early Execution: SU exceeded all 2024 targets, set under its three-year plan, including surpassing breakeven cost reduction goals, free funds flow targets and production growth, setting a strong precedent for continued value creation.

What Might Limit SU’s Success

Falling Revenue and Macro Pressures: Suncor’s fourth-quarter revenues dropped 11.6% year over year due to weaker crude prices and refining margins. Downstream cracks declined and synthetic crude premiums were narrow, potentially pressuring margins if trends persist.



Dependence on Canadian Oil Sands: SU’s operations are heavily reliant on oil sands, a carbon-intensive and politically scrutinized segment. Any regulatory tightening or ESG-driven divestments could hurt investor sentiment and valuations.

Volatile Earnings Amid Commodity Swings: Despite strong cost control, earnings remain highly sensitive to oil price and crack spread fluctuations. Free cash flow resilience may weaken in a prolonged low-price environment or if gas input costs spike.

Limited Growth Outside Core Assets: While operational gains were strong, Suncor lacks meaningful diversification beyond its oil sands and refining base. Growth is tied to legacy assets, and there is limited exposure to lower-carbon energy ventures.

Asset Base Aging & Reinvestment Needs: SU’s core oil sands assets are mature and capital intensive. Sustaining production and improving reliability will require ongoing reinvestment, potentially capping long-term returns.

Final Verdict on SU’s Potential

SU benefits from operational performance with high production, refining throughput and product sales. The company also generated strong free funds flow, showing effective cost control and operational efficiency. Additionally, improvements in legacy assets like Syncrude and the Base Plant, along with a solid reserve life index, ensure stable long-term production. SU's clear long-term strategy has already exceeded its 2024 targets, setting a strong foundation for growth.

However, challenges remain, including falling revenues caused by weaker crude prices and refining margins, as well as a heavy reliance on oil sands, which are subject to regulatory pressures and ESG concerns. SU’s earnings are highly sensitive to commodity price fluctuations and prolonged low prices could weaken free cash flow. Additionally, the aging asset base requires significant reinvestment, which could limit long-term returns. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should consider adopting a hold strategy for now, waiting for a more opportune entry point before adding SU stock to their portfolios.

SU’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SU has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc AROC, Expand Energy Corporation EXE and Delek Logistics Partners DKL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock, Inc is valued at $3.82 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 3.2%. Archrock, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a prominent energy infrastructure company focused on midstream natural gas compression services throughout the United States. With more than 70 years of experience, Archrock offers a robust fleet of compression equipment and comprehensive aftermarket services to support the production, compression and transportation of natural gas.

Expand Energy is valued at $23.27 billion. Based in Oklahoma City, OK, Expand Energy is an independent natural gas production company. With significant interests in shale formations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana, Expand Energy focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Delek Logistics Partners is valued at $2.13 billion. In the past year, its units have lost 0.5%. Delek Logistics Partners manages and owns systems for moving and storing oil and other products. The company operates pipelines that transport crude oil and refined products like gasoline and diesel. Delek Logistics Partners also collects crude oil from different areas and stores it in tanks.

