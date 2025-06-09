Here's Why Retain Strategy Is Apt for Ovintiv Stock for Now

Ovintiv Inc. OVV is a leading oil and gas exploration company headquartered in Denver, CO. The company has extensive operations in the United States and Canada, specializing in the exploration and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. OVV holds significant assets in North America’s major oil-producing regions, such as the Permian Basin in Texas, Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin and the Montney region in Canada. These fields are known for their high efficiency and a strong basis for OVV's continued growth.

Since rebranding from Encana Corporation in 2020, Ovintiv has been focused on executing strategic growth plans, improving its operational processes and maintaining a solid financial outlook. As a result, it remains a vital player within the oil-energy industry. For those considering energy sector investments, OVV offers numerous reasons to take a closer look. Let us discuss.

What Is Driving Ovintiv’s Operational Efficiency?

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation and Shareholder Returns: Ovintiv demonstrated robust non-GAAP free cash flow (“FCF”) of $387 million in first-quarter 2025. The company follows a disciplined capital return framework, allocating at least 50% of post-dividend FCF to share buybacks. Since 2021, Ovintiv has returned more than $3 billion to its shareholders through buybacks ($2 billion) and dividends ($1.1 billion). This commitment to shareholder returns, despite a volatile commodity price environment, highlights its financial resilience. Additionally, the company resumed buybacks in second-quarter 2025, repurchasing 1.2 million shares for $40 million in April, signaling confidence in its valuation.

Resilient Portfolio With Low Breakeven Prices: Ovintiv’s business model is designed to remain profitable during commodity downturns. With a post-dividend breakeven oil price below $40 per barrel (“WTI”), the company can continue operations even when the metric falls below this level. At $50 per barrel for oil and $3.75 per million British thermal units of NYMEX natural gas, Ovintiv expects to generate $1 billion in FCF, highlighting its strong financial resilience.

OVV’s key assets, Permian, Montney and Anadarko, deliver well-level returns exceeding 35% at these price points, translating to mid-to-high teen bottom-line corporate returns. This low-cost structure enables Ovintiv to maintain stability and profitability, even amid weak or volatile market conditions.

Strategic Montney Acquisition Enhancing Growth and Efficiency: The $2.3 billion Montney acquisition (closed in January 2025) has already contributed to improved FCF through higher price realizations and lower costs. Ovintiv is on track to achieve $1.5 million per well in cost savings, with $1 million already realized. The acquired assets have shown strong initial performance, with condensate productivity rivaling top Midland Basin wells. This acquisition strengthens Ovintiv’s long-term inventory (20+ years in Montney) and diversifies its production base.

Debt Reduction and Strong Balance Sheet: Ovintiv reduced its debt by $350 million since November 2024 and maintains a leverage ratio of 1.2x (Non-GAAP Debt/EBITDA). With $3.5 billion in liquidity and no near-term debt maturities, the company is well-positioned to navigate market volatility. Its investment-grade credit rating, recently upgraded by Fitch to "Positive," further enhances financial flexibility. OVV’s management targets reducing total debt to $4 billion, which would improve long-term stability.

Operational Excellence and Cost Efficiency: Ovintiv continues to improve capital efficiency, with Permian D&C costs at below $600 per foot (among the industry’s best). The company’s trimul-frac technology drives efficiency, averaging 4,400 completed feet per day. In the Montney, drilling cycle times improved by 10 days post-acquisition. These operational gains lower costs and enhance returns, ensuring competitiveness even in low-price environments.

Although OVV has strong growth potential, several challenges could impact its performance.

What Could Affect OVV’s Success

Performance Disappointment: OVV has failed to match the momentum seen across the Zacks United States Exploration and Production subindustry. While the subindustry advanced 6.4% over the past three months, OVV’s shares slipped 1.6%. This relative weakness may spark doubts among investors about the company's near-term prospects and operational efficiency.

Analyzing the 3-Month Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vulnerability to Commodity Price Volatility: Despite low breakeven, Ovintiv’s earnings remain tied to oil and gas prices. Management noted that if WTI falls below $50 for an extended period, capital cuts may be necessary. With oil prices currently uncertain (e.g., potential Saudi supply changes), near-term FCF could weaken, impacting shareholder returns.

Execution Risks in Montney Integration: While the Montney acquisition shows promise, full integration of assets and realization of synergies ($1.5 million/well savings) are still in progress. Delays or cost overruns could undermine expected returns. Additionally, the first Ovintiv-designed wells would not be online until third-quarter 2025, leaving room for operational hiccups.

Declining Permian Production in H2 2025: Permian oil volumes are expected to drop from 131,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) in the first quarter to 120,000 bbl/d for the rest of 2025 due to reduced activity. This decline could pressure overall production growth unless offset by Montney or Anadarko.

Exposure to Weak Canadian Gas Pricing: Ovintiv’s 40% of Canadian gas faces weak gas pricing, which is historically volatile and often discounted compared with NYMEX. While LNG Canada may help, near-term gas system congestion could weigh on realizations.

Final Verdict for OVV Stock

Ovintiv’s strong free cash flow generation, disciplined capital return framework and resilient portfolio of assets provide a solid foundation for growth and shareholder returns, even in a volatile commodity environment. The company’s low breakeven prices and successful acquisition of Montney assets further enhance operational efficiency and long-term growth prospects, while its strong balance sheet and debt reduction initiatives improve financial flexibility.

However, Ovintiv faces challenges such as underperforming relative to industry peers, vulnerability to commodity price fluctuations and execution risks in the integration of Montney assets. Additionally, declining Permian production and exposure to weak gas pricing in Canada could weigh on its overall performance. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should consider adopting a hold strategy for now, waiting for a more opportune entry point before adding this stock to their portfolios.

OVV's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, OVV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 SUBCY, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Paramount Resources Ltd. PRMRF and RPC, Inc. RES, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $5.4 billion. The company is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea engineering, construction and installation. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Subsea 7 supports both the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors with integrated solutions, including subsea infrastructure, heavy lifting and life-of-field services.

Paramount Resources is valued at $2.08 billion. It is a Calgary-based energy company engaged in the exploration and development of conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves across Canada. Paramount Resources’ key assets include significant holdings in the Duvernay, Montney, Muskwa and Besa River formations located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia.

RPC is valued at $1.02 billion. The company provides a wide range of oilfield services and equipment to support the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and gas wells globally. RPC operates through Technical Services—offering pressure pumping, cementing, and well control—and Support Services, which rents tools and provides pipe handling and inspection.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.