Here's Why Retain Strategy Is Apt for Delek US Stock Now

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK operates as a prominent entity within America’s downstream energy landscape, focusing on both refining and logistics. The company transforms crude oil into critical fuels, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, while overseeing the infrastructure for transporting and storing these products. Thanks to its well-positioned refineries and integrated logistics capabilities, Delek plays a significant role in maintaining a stable fuel supply chain.

Like many companies in the energy space, Delek stock has seen considerable fluctuations, due to variables such as changes in crude oil prices, refining margins and broader industry trends. While some investors view it as a strong candidate for long-term growth, others are more wary of short-term risks and uncertainties.

As the energy market continues to evolve, Delek remains a stock of interest for those seeking potential investment opportunities. Despite its historical ups and downs, the key question for investors is whether to increase their exposure, hold existing positions or adopt a more cautious, observational stance.

Let us take a closer look at what is affecting Delek’s performance to figure out if it is time to invest or if waiting things out might be the smarter move.

Key Factors Behind DK Stock’s Performance

Strong Progress on Enterprise Optimization Plan: Delek US is making strong progress on its Enterprise Optimization Plan (“EOP”), aiming to achieve at least $120 million in annual cash flow improvements by the second half of 2025. The company has already delivered operational gains, including increased throughput at the Cross Springs refinery and cost savings in El Dorado. These initiatives are positioned to boost profitability and free cash flow, laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Management’s confidence in surpassing the original EOP goals further reinforces its investment appeal.

Midstream Deconsolidation and Value Unlocking: The company is actively working toward deconsolidating Delek Logistics (DKL), increasing third-party EBITDA to 80%. Recent intercompany transactions have improved DK’s liquidity by $250 million while enhancing DKL’s standalone value. This strategic move could lead to a re-rating of DK stock as the market recognizes the hidden value in DKL. The progress in midstream separation highlights management’s commitment to shareholder value.

Counter-Cyclical Share Buybacks and Dividends: Despite a challenging refining margin environment, Delek US repurchased $32 million in shares and paid $16 million in dividends in first-quarter 2025. The company’s disciplined capital allocation strategy, including counter-cyclical buybacks, signals confidence in its long-term value. With shares potentially undervalued, continued buybacks could provide additional upside for investors.

Improved Refining Performance and Summer Demand Outlook: Despite weak first-quarter margins, Delek’s refineries are now positioned for stronger performance heading into the summer driving season. Throughput guidance for the second quarter suggests higher utilization rates and operational improvements (e.g., El Dorado’s 80c ents/bbl margin increase) should drive better earnings. Seasonal demand recovery could further boost refining margins.

Potential Upside From Small Refinery Exemptions: The company is optimistic about retroactive small refinery exemption approvals from the EPA, which could provide a $300 million-plus financial benefit. If granted, these exemptions would significantly improve DK’s liquidity and earnings. The political environment under the current administration appears supportive, adding a potential near-term catalyst.

Hurdles Impacting DK’s Strategic Position

Weak Refining Margins and Macro Headwinds: First-quarter 2025 refining margins were down nearly 30% year over year, contributing to a net loss of $173 million. The Gulf Coast crack spread environment remains challenging, and if sustained, could pressure earnings. While management expects improvement, prolonged margin weakness poses a risk to profitability.

Execution Risks in Midstream Deconsolidation: While progress is being made, full deconsolidation of DKL is not yet complete. Delays or unfavorable terms in further transactions could hinder value realization. Additionally, its reliance on DKL for cash flows means any midstream underperformance would negatively impact DK.

Competitive Pressures in Southwest Refining: The Southwest refining market remains competitive, with gasoline and diesel cracks below five-year averages. If regional oversupply persists, DK’s refining margins may not recover as expected.

Reliance on Permian Crude Output: DK’s strategic location near the Permian Basin gives it a supply cost advantage. However, this reliance poses a risk—any decrease in crude production from the region, whether due to falling oil prices, stricter regulations or a slowdown in drilling, could erode that advantage. A decline in Permian output might drive up DK’s feedstock costs, putting it at a disadvantage compared with larger, more diversified refiners with broader sourcing capabilities.

Stock Slump Highlights Risks: DK's share price has declined 20.5% over the past year, underperforming its Refining and Marketing Oil & Gas sub-industry, which fell 13.8% in the same period. This relative weakness may indicate investor concerns about company-specific factors such as margin pressures, operational efficiency or capital allocation decisions and could continue to weigh on DK’s valuation in the near term, especially if industry headwinds persist or if it fails to demonstrate meaningful catalysts for recovery.

12-Month Stock Performance Overview



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts for DK Stock

Delek US shows promising progress through its Enterprise Optimization Plan and strategic moves like midstream deconsolidation, which could unlock significant shareholder value and improve cash flow. The company’s disciplined capital allocation, including share buybacks and dividends, signals confidence despite a tough refining margin environment.

However, challenges remain with weak refining margins, macroeconomic headwinds and competitive pressures in the Southwest refining market. Execution risks in midstream separation and dependence on Permian crude output add uncertainty to the outlook. Overall, while there are clear growth initiatives and potential catalysts, investors should weigh these against ongoing operational and market risks.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should consider adopting a hold strategy for now, waiting for a more opportune entry point before adding this stock to their portfolios.

DK's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, DK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

