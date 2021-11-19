Here's Why Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Resolute Forest Products Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Resolute Forest Products had debt of US$296.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$552.0m over a year. However, it also had US$119.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$177.0m.

A Look At Resolute Forest Products' Liabilities

NYSE:RFP Debt to Equity History November 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Resolute Forest Products had liabilities of US$447.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.86b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$119.0m and US$327.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.86b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$930.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Resolute Forest Products would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Resolute Forest Products has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.19. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Resolute Forest Products grew its EBIT by 1,616% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Resolute Forest Products can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Resolute Forest Products produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 79% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Resolute Forest Products is not finding it easy, given its level of total liabilities, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Resolute Forest Products is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Resolute Forest Products (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

