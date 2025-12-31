Here's Why Replimune Stock Skyrockets Nearly 131% in 3 Months

Shares of Replimune Group REPL have surged 131.1% over the past three months, fueled by positive regulatory updates.

In October, the FDA accepted the resubmission of the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for REPL’s lead pipeline candidate RP1, in combination with Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo (nivolumab), for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The regulatory body has set a target action date of April 10, 2026.

The BLA resubmission follows a complete response letter (CRL) issued in July 2025, in which the FDA cited concerns regarding data heterogeneity in the IGNYTE study population.

The regulatory body also stated that the IGNYTE study is not considered an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation capable of providing substantial evidence of effectiveness.

The CRL further noted that certain aspects of the confirmatory trial’s study design require clarification, including the contribution of individual components. Additionally, no safety concerns were raised in the letter.

Since then, Replimune has engaged extensively with the FDA to address the feedback, including a meeting regarding its rejected application. The FDA has since confirmed that the resubmission adequately addresses the concerns outlined in the prior CRL.

The acceptance of the resubmitted BLA relieved investors’ concerns around the RP1/Opdivo combination. Investors now have clarity on the candidate’s path forward, including a clear FDA decision timeline. The surge in the share price reflects improved visibility and confidence, with the asset once again positioned for a potential approval decision in 2026.

More on REPL’s RP1/Opdivo Combination

Replimune’s BLA for the RP1/Opdivo combination in advanced melanoma was accepted for review under the FDA’s Priority Review pathway in January 2025.

BMY’s flagship immuno-oncology drug Opdivo is widely approved across major markets, including the United States and the European Union, to treat a plethora of cancer indications, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy.

The FDA had previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo for the treatment of adult patients with advanced melanoma who had previously received an anti-PD1-containing regimen.

In October, Replimune reported positive data from another IGNYTE phase II study presented at the ESMO Congress, highlighting promising outcomes in acral melanoma. In this cohort, the RP1/Opdivo combination achieved an objective response rate of 44% with a median duration of response of 11.9 months in patients with acral melanoma. The company is now continuing a larger phase III study evaluating RP1/Opdivo combination versus the physician’s choice of treatment in melanoma patients who progressed on anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapies.

Replimune also shared encouraging data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of RP1/Opdivo combination for treating patients with non-melanoma skin cancers.

Additionally, RP1 is being evaluated as a monotherapy in solid organ transplant recipients with skin cancers.

Replimune’s pipelines also have a second oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, RP2, which is currently being evaluated in two separate mid-stage to large-stage studies for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.

