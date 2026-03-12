Here's Why RenaissanceRe Can Be a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR is well-poised for growth, driven by its diversified earnings structure across underwriting income, fee income and investment income. Its strong cash generation ability and strategic acquisitions and partnerships further support its long-term expansion. Over the past year, shares of RNR have gained 23.8%, outperforming the industry’s 1.6% decline.

RenaissanceRe — with a market capitalization of $12.6 billion— provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance, along with a range of insurance solutions to customers, primarily through intermediaries. Courtesy of solid prospects, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is worth adding to your portfolio at the moment.

Let’s delve deeper.

Where Do RNR’s Estimates Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RenaissanceRe’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $37.65 per share and has witnessed three upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $11.6 billion for 2026. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once.

RNR’s Growth Drivers

A diversified business model, growing fee income and disciplined portfolio management continue to act as key catalysts supporting the growth trajectory of RNR. Total revenues rose 29.6% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, along with 4.2% and 31.8% growth in net investment income and fee income, respectively.

The acquisition of Validus Re and related businesses has significantly expanded the company’s scale and business mix. The company now operates with broader geographic exposure and multiple income sources, reducing reliance on any single line of business. This enhanced diversification improves resilience to large loss events and supports more consistent long-term returns.

It plans to drive shareholder value through several strategic levers, including expanding its property business, growing fee income through third-party capital partnerships, increasing invested assets and maintaining active share repurchases. Combined with ongoing technology investments to enhance underwriting analytics, these initiatives position the company to continue growing book value and delivering strong returns over time.

RNR’s robust cash generation abilities have enabled it to continue elevating shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend payouts. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company rewarded its shareholders with share buybacks of $650.5 million. Additionally, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 30, 2026, it repurchased shares worth $113.4 million again.

RNR is currently trading at a discount compared to the industry average. The stock is currently trading at 1.24X, trailing 12-month tangible book value, which compares to 1.39X for the industry, indicating undervaluation. The company has a Value Score of A.

Risks for RNR Stock

There are some factors that investors should keep a careful eye on.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, RenaissanceRe carried $2.3 billion in debt, with a total debt-to-capital ratio of 16.7, above the industry average of 15.4. Elevated debt levels have driven up interest expenses, which rose 28.1% year over year in 2024 and 35% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This growing interest burden could weigh on margins. The combined ratio deteriorated from 77.9% in 2023 to 83.9% in 2024 and spiked to 87.2% in 2025, indicating a shrinking share of premiums retained after covering claims.

