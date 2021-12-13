Here's Why Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Redfin's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Redfin had US$1.48b of debt, an increase on US$179.7m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$592.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$883.0m.

How Strong Is Redfin's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:RDFN Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Redfin had liabilities of US$406.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.28b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$592.4m and US$92.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.00b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Redfin has a market capitalization of US$4.24b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Redfin's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Redfin reported revenue of US$1.5b, which is a gain of 74%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Redfin managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$45m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$429m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Redfin that you should be aware of.

