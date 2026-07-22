Here's Why Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $170.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.57%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Reddit Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.99, indicating a 120% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $744.94 million, up 49.1% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion, indicating changes of +85.11% and +47.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Reddit Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Reddit Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.55.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RDDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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