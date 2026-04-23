Here's Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.50, moving -6.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have appreciated by 17.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.47%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.27, marking a 46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.73 million, showing a 40.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

RXRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $90.52 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.42% and +21.21%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RXRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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