Here's Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $2.94, moving -6.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 16.45% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 46% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.73 million, showing a 40.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.93 per share and a revenue of $90.52 million, signifying shifts of +35.42% and +21.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.98% increase. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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