Here's Why Realogy Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

The stock market is having a volatile but decent session today. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, all three major benchmarks are slightly in the green. But real estate brokerage company Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is a big standout, with shares up by more than 10%.

So what

The U.S. real estate market has been quite strong, thanks to a combination of low mortgage rates and limited inventory of existing homes, and homes have been selling in a fraction of the time it typically takes. And this was reflected in Realogy's third-quarter earnings.

Image source: Getty Images.

For the third quarter, Realogy grew its closed transaction volume by 28% year over year, and generated $1.9 billion in revenue -- a 20% increase over the prior-year period. The company posted a solid profit and managed to pay down some debt and strengthen its balance sheet. On a per-share basis, Realogy reported an $0.85 profit as opposed to a $0.99-per-share loss a year ago.

Now what

The million-dollar question is whether the strength in the housing market will continue into the fourth quarter and beyond. It's likely that interest rates will remain low, but fall and winter are typically the slower times of year for the housing market. So while there's no guarantee that the good times will continue, Realogy's results are certainly encouraging, especially since there are widespread fears about its traditional brokerage brands being disrupted by technology-focused real estate companies.

10 stocks we like better than Realogy Holdings Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Realogy Holdings Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.