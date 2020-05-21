Here's Why Range Resources (RRC) is Worth Betting on Now

Range Resources Corporation RRC has witnessed upward estimate revisions for its 2020 bottom-line in the past 30 days. In fact, six out of eight analysts have revised their estimates upward. Also, this leading upstream energy player’s stock price has surged 20.4% year to date.

The company, carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a strong footing in the prolific Appalachian Basin. In the gas-rich resource, the upstream firm has huge inventories of low-risk drilling sites that are likely to provide production for several decades. In fact, growing production has helped the company report better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2020.

Range Resources also has strong cost-control initiatives. The company’s cash unit cost of 1.93 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) was almost 9% lower year over year, aiding the bottom line. Importantly, the company is planning to spend roughly $430-million capital in 2020, lower than $728 million in 2019. In spite of the cut in spending, production in 2020 is expected to be around 2.3 Bcfe/D, almost flat with the 2019 levels. This reflects improving capital efficiency.

Moreover, the company is divesting non-core assets to focus more on profitable operations. Notably, since the second half of 2018, the company has executed the divestment of $1.1 billion worth of assets. Most importantly, since majority of Range Resources’ production comprises natural gas, the company is well poised to capitalize on the long-term clean energy demand.

