Here's Why QuickLogic (QUIK) Fell More Than Broader Market

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $5.71, demonstrating a -0.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.53%.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen a decrease of 21.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, QuickLogic is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 172.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4 million, down 33.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $24.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +21.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower within the past month. QuickLogic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, QuickLogic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 37.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.27 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.