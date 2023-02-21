Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

What happened

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares have soared 75% so far in 2023 as the company makes progress in commercializing its solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). But the shares dropped today when investors took notice of a new threat to the company's future. As of noon ET, QuantumScape stock was down 4.6% on the day.

So what

Today's drop comes on the heels of QuantumScape's fourth-quarter earnings report it released last week, when the stock also plunged. But the most recent decline may be from other news in the sector from the largest EV battery maker. China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology -- better known as CATL -- unveiled a new pricing strategy that could have significant impacts in the sector, Barron's reported this morning.

QuantumScape is still a prerevenue company, and its technology has yet to be proven at the commercial level. But even if that comes to pass, CATL's pricing strategy might significantly impact potential future profits for QuantumScape and other EV battery makers.

Now what

According to the report, CATL plans to price its batteries using a locked lithium price basis that is much lower than current spot prices for the critical battery metal. The move effectively will result in a large discount for batteries to EV makers. The strategy seemingly leverages the company's ability to mine some of its own lithium and its willingness to trade profits in that business for higher battery sales volumes.

QuantumScape is already a very speculative investment, with commercialization still at least more than one year away. Its solid-state technology should provide QuantumScape with its own advantages over the competition through performance. But if a pricing war is what the largest battery maker wants, investors are being handed yet another risk that has some selling QuantumScape shares today.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.