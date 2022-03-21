Here's Why Qualcomm Stock's 2.5x Rise Since 2018 Does Not Come As A Surprise

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock price grew more than 2.5x from around $57 at 2018 end to $144 currently, driven evenly by a jump in its revenues and P/S multiple. Additionally, a sharp drop in the company’s outstanding share count has also helped boost its stock.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Qualcomm Stock Moved: QCOM Stock Has Gained 153% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Qualcomm’s Total Revenue has grown 59% from $22.6 billion in 2018 to $36 billion on an LTM basis

Qualcomm’s total revenue first rose from $22.6 billion in FY ’18 to $24.3 billion in FY ’19, before pulling back to $23.5 billion in FY ’20 as the pandemic hampered sales.

However, driven by the mass global rollout of 5G and rising chipset prices, sales then jumped to $33.6 billion in FY ’21 (Qualcomm’s fiscal year ends in September), and currently stand at a strong $36 billion.

Equipment and services sales make up the bulk of Qualcomm’s revenues, with $26.7 billion of the company’s sales coming from this segment as of FY ’21, making up almost 80% of total revenue.

For details about Qualcomm’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Qualcomm (QCOM) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased more than 2x from $15.44 in 2018 to $32.02 currently

Qualcomm’s revenue rose from $22.6 billion in 2018 to $36 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased strongly from 1.5 billion in 2018 to around 1.1 billion currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen sharply from $15.44 in FY ’18 to $32.02 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Qualcomm rose steadily from 2.8x in 2018 to 7.3x in 2020, but stands at 4.5x currently, still more than 1.6x higher than its 2018 level

Due to rising expectations around Qualcomm’s sales recovery since the pandemic and continuing demand growth for its chipsets, its P/S multiple rose steadily to over 7x in 2020.

However, amidst current geopolitical tensions dragging down the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back and currently stands at a little under 5x.

For additional details about the company’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Return.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] QCOM Return -16% -21% 121% S&P 500 Return -3% -11% 90% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 239%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

