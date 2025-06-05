Here's Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Qualcomm (QCOM) ending at $147.56, denoting a -1% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a gain of 3.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Qualcomm in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.69, reflecting a 15.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.35 billion, up 10.24% from the year-ago period.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.81 per share and revenue of $43.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.56% and +11.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Qualcomm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.08 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

