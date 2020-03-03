Here's Why Qiagen Jumped Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) were up 14.7% at 1:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday because the company is being acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) in an all-cash deal that values Qiagen at $11.5 billion.

So what

The news comes as a bit of a surprise since Thermo Fisher and others had been rumored to be in talks with Qiagen in November (which was eventually confirmed by management). But a month later, Qiagen management decided that none of the deals were a better option for shareholders than remaining a stand-alone company.

Healthcare investors will have to wait for documents to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to get the backstory on how the deal went down, but presumably Thermo Fisher sweetened its offer to get Qiagen to come to the table.

Image source: Getty Images.

Thermo Fisher will pay 39 euros per share for stock that trades on the Frankfurt Prime Standard, which is about $43.55 at current exchange rates, for shares that trade on the NYSE. Thermo Fisher expects the purchase to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share and thinks it can realize $200 million in synergies over the three years after the deal closes.

Through the acquisition, Thermo Fisher gets a wide array of products that are used in scientific and clinical labs for doing experiments and testing patient samples. The deal allows Thermo Fisher to expand its DNA sequencing business (Qiagen recently signed a deal with Illumina), and the company also gains access to Qiagen's new coronavirus test that began shipping last month.

Now what

With shares trading below the eventual buyout price, it appears investors have decided that another company isn't likely to outbid Thermo Fisher. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Qiagen

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Qiagen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool recommends Qiagen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.