Here's Why Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Public Service Enterprise Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Public Service Enterprise Group had US$17.2b of debt, an increase on US$16.2b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$543.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$16.7b.

How Healthy Is Public Service Enterprise Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PEG Debt to Equity History April 30th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Public Service Enterprise Group had liabilities of US$5.52b due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.5b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$543.0m and US$1.70b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$31.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$31.5b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Public Service Enterprise Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.5 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Sadly, Public Service Enterprise Group's EBIT actually dropped 5.6% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Public Service Enterprise Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Public Service Enterprise Group actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Public Service Enterprise Group's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was disappointing. Having said that, its ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that Public Service Enterprise Group is in the Integrated Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We're quite clear that we consider Public Service Enterprise Group to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Public Service Enterprise Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

