Here's Why Prologis (PLD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Prologis (PLD) ended the recent trading session at $114.45, demonstrating a -1.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Shares of the industrial real estate developer have appreciated by 4.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.87%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 9.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $8.32 billion, which would represent changes of +3.78% and +10.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. Currently, Prologis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Prologis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.11. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.12 for its industry.

We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

