Here's Why Procter & Gamble (PG) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Procter & Gamble (PG) standing at $145.94, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.46% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 4.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.81 billion, up 4.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $85.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.81% and +3.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

