Here's Why Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Debt?

As you can see below, Prestige Consumer Healthcare had US$1.60b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$42.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.56b.

A Look At Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Liabilities

NYSE:PBH Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Prestige Consumer Healthcare had liabilities of US$148.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.07b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$42.8m as well as receivables valued at US$146.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.02b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.89b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Prestige Consumer Healthcare's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. We saw Prestige Consumer Healthcare grow its EBIT by 5.3% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Prestige Consumer Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Prestige Consumer Healthcare recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Neither Prestige Consumer Healthcare's ability handle its debt, based on its EBITDA, nor its level of total liabilities gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Prestige Consumer Healthcare's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Prestige Consumer Healthcare you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

