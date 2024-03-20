Here's Why PPL (PPL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw PPL (PPL) ending at $27.05, denoting a +0.11% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen an increase of 2.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting an 8.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.48 billion, indicating a 2.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.71 per share and a revenue of $8.34 billion, indicating changes of +6.88% and +0.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.44% downward. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PPL is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

Investors should also note that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.