Here's Why Post Holdings Stock Appears to be a Promising Bet

Post Holdings, Inc. POST appears promising and remains quite well-placed to continue its impressive vigor. Notably, shares of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock have rallied 11.4% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.7%. Further, the stock boasts a VGM Score of B and a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%.

Acquisitions and robust growth in the foodservice segment are the company’s key strengths. Also, declining interest expense trend has been a positive.

That said, let’s delve deeper.

Factors Narrating Post Holdings’ Growth Story

The company has been witnessing a solid performance in the foodservice segment for the past few quarters. Notably, sales in the segment increased 4.5% to $417.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by healthy demand in refrigerated potato products. Going ahead, management expects demand to remain positive, in turn, aiding segmental sales.

Moreover, the company remains on track to expand the customer base via acquisitions. Keeping in these lines, it acquired Latimer Newco 2 Limited in July 2017, which led to the addition of Weetabix North America and Weetabix Limited to its portfolio. The latter has now been operating as one of the five segments of the company. Also, the acquisition of Bob Evans in April 2017 strengthened Post Holdings’ position in the foodservice and refrigerated retail channels.

These apart, lower interest expenses and reduced debt bode well. Both metrics have been declining for quite some time now, strengthening the bottom line. In this regard, the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. We believe that such upsides are likely to contribute to its profitability going forward.

Wrapping up

Clearly, there are enough reasons to be optimistic about the stock. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2020 top and bottom lines indicates improvements of 5.8% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

