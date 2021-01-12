Here's Why Plug Power Stock Jumped 15% Today

What happened

Shareholders of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have had a good week. Shares are up 90% in just the last five days. That includes today, with shares up 15% as of 11 a.m. EST.

The huge move in the stock has come from actual news, and not just investor exuberance.

So what

Today, Plug Power and French automaker Groupe Renault (OTC: RNSDF) announced the intention to create a 50-50 joint venture (JV) to integrate Plug Power's fuel cell technology into commercial vans in Europe.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The JV aims to claim more than 30% market share in European fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles. In a joint statement, the companies said they intend to have it in place by the end of the year along with a pilot fleet of light commercial vehicles.

It will be located in France and include a research and development center, manufacturing, and a sales segment that will include vehicles, fueling infrastructure, and customer service.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said in the statement the partnership will provide "a unique end-to-end fuel cell value chain and offer turnkey solutions for customers including vehicles, refueling stations and decarbonized hydrogen delivery."

The news follows an announcement from Plug Power last week that it struck a partnership with South Korean industrial company SK Group. Both deals are good news for Plug Power investors, though more progress will be needed for the company to grow into its current $25 billion valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.