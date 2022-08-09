Here's Why Planet Fitness Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of exercise gym chain Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) were down on Tuesday after its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 failed to live up to Wall Street's expectations. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Planet Fitness stock was down 6%, having been down 10% earlier in the session.

So what

Planet Fitness generates revenue in three ways: franchise fees, revenue from company-owned locations, and equipment sales to franchises. In Q2, the company generated revenue of $224 million, up 63.5% year over year.

Planet Fitness' revenue from its company-owned locations made the biggest jump. This segment's revenue was up 150% from last year and accounted for 45% of total revenue. And more people are signing up for gym memberships now that restrictions from the pandemic continue to relax. The company added roughly 300,000 net new members during the quarter, and same-store sales were up 13.6% year over year.

This was good growth from Planet Fitness, but analysts had expected roughly $5 million more. And when stocks fail to meet expectations, even good results can cause shares to drop, as Planet Fitness is today.

Now what

On a more encouraging note, Planet Fitness' outlook for 2022 is unchanged. It still expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-50% range and earnings-per-share (EPS) growth in the mid-80% range. In short, the company's business continues to rebound nicely.

I suppose there is one change to guidance. Planet Fitness' full-year EPS guidance last quarter was based on a diluted share count of 91.1 million shares. Now its assumption is based on a share count of 90.7 million shares because of share repurchases. This is something that management did frequently before the pandemic. And having finally resumed share repurchases now, it signals that Planet Fitness is in a healthy financial position.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Fitness

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Planet Fitness wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Planet Fitness. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Fitness. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.