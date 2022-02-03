Here's Why Pinterest Is Plunging on Thursday

What happened

The stock market was having a weak day on Thursday, with all three major market indexes firmly in the red shortly after the opening bell. However, social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was a major underperformer, with shares down by 8% at 10 a.m. ET after falling by more than 10% earlier in the trading session.

So what

There isn't any company-specific news behind today's drop. Rather, social media stocks are trading sharply lower after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) -- Facebook's parent company -- reported disappointing fourth-quarter results Wednesday afternoon.

Specifically, Meta missed on earnings expectations and issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for revenue growth in the first quarter. The company cited Apple's privacy changes as weighing on ad revenue and said that it expects inflation and supply chain disruptions to negatively affect the budgets of its advertisers. Not only that, but Facebook's active user base declined for the first time ever.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean Pinterest is experiencing the same issues, but it isn't a great sign. Pinterest also generates virtually all of its revenue from advertisers, so it's not a surprise that investors seem concerned.

Now what

As mentioned, Pinterest is set to report its earnings after the closing bell, so we'll get a better look at how Pinterest's business is performing then. Two key items to watch will be user growth and monetization. If Pinterest's user base starts growing again, or if it shows significant progress with monetization of its user base (particularly the 80% of its users that reside outside the United States), today's dip could end up being a bargain.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Pinterest. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Pinterest. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.