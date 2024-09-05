Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $45.48, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 4.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120.69%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Pilgrim's Pride boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.55, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

