Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Fell More Than Broader Market

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $35.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.08%.

Shares of the poultry producer have appreciated by 2.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.93% higher. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.51.

One should further note that PPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Meat Products industry stood at 0.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.