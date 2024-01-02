Here's Why Photronics (PLAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

Photronics (PLAB) ended the recent trading session at $30.86, demonstrating a -1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

The electronics imaging company's stock has climbed by 49.67% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Photronics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 22.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Photronics presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Photronics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Photronics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.