Here's Why Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Photronics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of August 2021 Photronics had US$78.1m of debt, an increase on US$52.9m, over one year. But it also has US$283.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$205.2m net cash.

A Look At Photronics' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:PLAB Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Photronics had liabilities of US$167.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$119.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$283.2m and US$160.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$156.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Photronics has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Photronics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Photronics grew its EBIT by 3.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Photronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Photronics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, Photronics actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Photronics has net cash of US$205.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 3.1% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Photronics's debt use. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Photronics insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

