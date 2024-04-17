Here's Why PepsiCo (PEP) Looks Poised for Earnings Beat in Q1

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is expected to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers on Apr 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $18.2 billion, implying 1.7% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



For quarterly earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.52, suggesting 1.3% growth from the $1.50 reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings beat of 3.5%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

PepsiCo has been benefiting from strength and resilience in its diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends. The company is likely to have gained from delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands in the to-be-reported quarter.



PEP’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from improved pricing across all segments. The bottom line is likely to reflect the continued benefits of the mitigation of inflationary pressures through cost-management and revenue-management initiatives. PepsiCo is anticipated to have benefited from the resilience and strength of the global beverage and convenient food businesses.



We expect year-over-year consolidated organic revenue growth of 3.7% for the first quarter, driven by an 8.1% rise in the price/mix, offset by a 4.4% decline in volume.



Market share growth in the liquid refreshment beverage category, with share gains in the carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink tea and water categories, is likely to have aided the improvement in the beverage category. Investments in innovation and execution also bode well.



The company’s food business has been gaining from revenue growth across core brands like Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos and Cheetos. The Quaker business has been benefiting from market share gains in the rice and pasta, lite snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and snack bar categories, as it has been capitalizing on the elevated demand for tasty products that deliver convenience and value.



However, PepsiCo’s first-quarter gross margin is expected to have been partly negated by inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. Adverse currency rates are also likely to have been headwinds.



Increased advertising and marketing expenses, along with additional investments to build digital capabilities and integrate purpose throughout the company, are likely to have led to a rise in SG&A expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.



We anticipate the adjusted gross margin to be flat year over year to 55.3% in the first quarter. Margin growth can be attributed to the easing of supply-chain headwinds, partly offset by inflationary costs. Meanwhile, our estimate for adjusted SG&A expenses of $7.3 billion indicates a year-over-year rise of 2.7%. Driven by the flat gross margin and higher SG&A expenses, our model suggests a 30-bps operating margin decline to 15.4% in the first quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for PepsiCo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PepsiCo has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.50%.

