Here's Why Pediatrix Medical Shares Are Attracting Investors Now

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD is a physician services provider company that offers a range of services across various specialties, including newborn care, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialties throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Additionally, it provides specialized neonatal care for babies born prematurely or with complications. The company has gained 29.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry average decline of 3%.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, the company holds a market capitalization of $1.5 billion. It delivers high-quality, evidence-based care and focuses on enhancing patient outcomes by investing in research, education and safety initiatives. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 9.46 is lower than the industry average of 14.90.

Given its solid prospects, Pediatrix Medical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Where Do Estimates for MD Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating a 17.9% year-over-year rise. In the past month, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion for 2025.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

It comfortably beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 28.7%.

MD’s Growth Drivers

Pediatrix Medical’s growth is supported by strong same-unit revenue gains, improved neonatology patient volumes, stable payor mix and higher hospital contract administrative fees.

In the second quarter of 2025, same-unit revenues increased 6.4% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. Strong performance in hospital-based services, rise in NICU days, steady growth in maternal-fetal medicine and ongoing benefits from favorable reimbursement trends will support its performance.

MD increased its expectation for adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $245 million-$255 million for 2025 from the prior band of $220 million to $240 million. Pediatrix Medical’s total operating expenses declined 38.2% year over year to $409 million in the second quarter of 2025. Our model suggests that this metric could decline by nearly 19.2% year over year in 2025, due to lower practice salaries and benefits, as well as practice supplies and other operating expenses.

MD is strengthening its focus on core hospital-based services, with emphasis on its services across maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, obstetrics and pediatric subspecialty offerings.

In the first half of 2025, the company bought back common shares worth $1.8 million. As of June 30, 2025, $1.1 million remained authorized for repurchase under its previous program. In August 2025, the company authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program.

MD: Risks to Watch

However, there are some factors that investors should keep a careful eye on.

Pediatrix Medical has been grappling with a significant debt level over the past several years. As of June 30, 2025, the company had a net debt of $607.5 million, which was significantly higher than its cash balance of $224.7 million. This is likely to put pressure on MD’s interest expenses. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio is 41.2%, higher than the industry’s average of 39.9%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, GeneDx Holdings Corp WGS and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU. Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current-year earnings of $15.54 per share has witnessed nine upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $21.2 billion, suggesting 2.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx Holdings’ current-year earnings of $1.60 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. GeneDx Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 231.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $411.2 million, suggesting 34.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. InfuSystem Holdings beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, with an average surprise of 79.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $144.2 million, suggesting 6.9% year-over-year growth.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.