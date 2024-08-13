Here's Why PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $144.02, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.69% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.43%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.25% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.89, indicating a 100.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.72 billion, indicating a 90.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.32 per share and revenue of $56.27 billion, indicating changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.58.

We can additionally observe that PDD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

