Here's Why PCTEL (PCTI) is a Decent Choice for Investors

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. PCTI have returned 39.5% against 3% decline of the industry in the past year. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







The Bloomingdale, IL-based company topped earnings estimates thrice in the last four quarters and matched the same in the remaining quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 14.3% upward in the past 60 days.



Growth Drivers



PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems as well as test and measurement solutions. It is positioned for long-term growth along with its cost structure and competitive products that enable wireless connectivity for mission-critical applications.



In late April, the company unveiled its Trooper TRP-20INT platform that features new models with a designed footprint to allow seamless installation on the leading 2020 police sports utility vehicles. Also, PCTEL announced its new PCTWSLMR-2 Full Spectrum LMR mobile antenna, designed to support OEM multiband land mobile radios that enable interoperability among emergency management and response personnel.



Prior to that, the company added TETRA signal quality measurement capabilities to its scanning receivers and automated PCTEL Public Safety Network Testing Solution. Markedly, its test and measurement solutions verify in-building and outdoor coverage for critical communications networks worldwide. PCTEL enhanced 5G solutions for efficient mmWave and sub-6 GHz deployments.



The company’s 5G scanning receivers have been adopted by dozens of network operators and their service companies in more than 20 countries. As 5G deployments accelerate, PCTEL’s solutions will enable operators and end-users to take full advantage of all available spectrum, including mid-band frequencies worldwide and Citizens Broadband Radio Service in the United States. It is believed that 5G will be PCTEL’s growth driver in the upcoming years.



