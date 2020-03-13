Markets
PYPL

Here’s Why PayPal Stock Is Rising on Friday

Contributor
Matthew Frankel The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

A day after the worst stock market decline since 1987, the major indexes are rebounding nicely, with the vast majority of stocks in the green. As of 10:50 a.m. EDT on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all higher by more than 3%, mainly fueled by hopes of a government stimulus to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus' effects on the economy.

One fintech stock that's having a particularly strong day is payment processing giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), which is up by about 6%, roughly doubling the gains of the broader market.

Woman shopping online.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Financial stocks, such as banks, insurance companies, and fintechs, have been some of the hardest hit by the recent downturn. Plunging interest rates make it harder for banks to earn a profit on loans and for insurers to profit from investments, and fears of a slowdown in consumer spending are also bad for all companies depending on payment activity.

Obviously, this includes PayPal. The company relies on payment volume to generate revenue, and lower consumer spending would obviously hurt. But economic stimulus is designed to inject more money (and spending) into the economy, so PayPal's problem could end up not being as bad as initially thought.

Now what

Having said all that, we don't know (at the time of this writing) exactly what measures the government plans to take, and there's still no way of knowing how long or deep the economic downturn will end up being. A stimulus would certainly be a positive catalyst for PayPal, but the company is by no means out of the woods yet.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular