Here's Why Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Paycom Software's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Paycom Software had US$19.6m of debt at March 2021, down from US$32.2m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$215.1m in cash, so it actually has US$195.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Paycom Software's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PAYC Debt to Equity History May 26th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Paycom Software had liabilities of US$2.43b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$235.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$215.1m as well as receivables valued at US$19.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.43b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Paycom Software has a titanic market capitalization of US$19.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Paycom Software also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Paycom Software if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 24% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Paycom Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Paycom Software has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Paycom Software produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While Paycom Software does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$195.5m. So we don't have any problem with Paycom Software's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Paycom Software that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

