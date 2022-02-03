Here's Why Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Party City Holdco's Debt?

As you can see below, Party City Holdco had US$1.53b of debt at September 2021, down from US$1.64b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$60.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.47b.

NYSE:PRTY Debt to Equity History February 3rd 2022

How Healthy Is Party City Holdco's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Party City Holdco had liabilities of US$665.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.07b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$60.7m as well as receivables valued at US$157.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.52b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$502.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Party City Holdco would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Party City Holdco's debt is 4.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, the silver lining was that Party City Holdco achieved a positive EBIT of US$227m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Party City Holdco can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Party City Holdco recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

Mulling over Party City Holdco's attempt at staying on top of its total liabilities, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like Party City Holdco has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Party City Holdco has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

