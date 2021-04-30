Here's Why Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Park City Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Park City Group had US$5.73m of debt, an increase on US$4.66m, over one year. But it also has US$23.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$18.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Park City Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:PCYG Debt to Equity History April 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Park City Group had liabilities of US$9.70m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$661.0k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$23.9m as well as receivables valued at US$5.17m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$18.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Park City Group is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Park City Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Park City Group has seen its EBIT plunge 16% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Park City Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Park City Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Park City Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Park City Group has net cash of US$18.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 135% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$5.1m. So we don't think Park City Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Park City Group you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

