Here's Why Palantir Is a Must-Have Stock for Long Term Investors

In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) again and explain why it should be in everyone's long-term portfolio. Palantir is in the business of "predicting future outcomes" whether it's for governments or corporate firms.

Palantir offers a couple of services such as Gotham (for governments), Foundry (for corporate clients), and Apollo, a continuous delivery system that manages and deploys Palantir Gotham and Foundry. Securing government contracts is a great way of securing long-term revenue and lets the company on other areas it wishes to expand. Palantir recently announced it has partnered up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services.

The company had a pretty good year with 47% YoY Revenue growth for full-year 2020 and expects that growth to be bigger than 30% for 2021. Data is slowly becoming the most valuable commodity on the planet and Palantir is exactly where it needs to be to take advantage of that. Data collecting and analyzing isn't going to slow down in the years to come, it's only going to accelerate. And that's why Palantir is going to win and win big.

