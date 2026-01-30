Here's Why Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $2.26, marking a -4.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology had gained 26.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 12, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.19, reflecting a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.

PACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.89 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -127.71% and 0%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pacific Biosciences of California presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

