Here's Why P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does P.A.M. Transportation Services Carry?

As you can see below, P.A.M. Transportation Services had US$249.3m of debt at June 2022, down from US$260.8m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$54.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$195.1m. NasdaqGM:PTSI Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is P.A.M. Transportation Services' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that P.A.M. Transportation Services had liabilities of US$128.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$293.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$54.1m as well as receivables valued at US$162.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$204.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since P.A.M. Transportation Services has a market capitalization of US$663.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that P.A.M. Transportation Services grew its EBIT by 117% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine P.A.M. Transportation Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent two years, P.A.M. Transportation Services recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that P.A.M. Transportation Services's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, P.A.M. Transportation Services seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for P.A.M. Transportation Services you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

