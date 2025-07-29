Here's Why Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed at $23.22, marking a -10.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.93% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ouster, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. On that day, Ouster, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.09%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34 million, indicating a 25.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.71 per share and a revenue of $143.4 million, signifying shifts of +17.79% and +29.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% higher. Ouster, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.