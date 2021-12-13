Here's Why Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Organogenesis Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Organogenesis Holdings had debt of US$73.9m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$99.0m over a year. But it also has US$103.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$29.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Organogenesis Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ORGO Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Organogenesis Holdings had liabilities of US$81.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$100.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$103.4m and US$74.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Organogenesis Holdings' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.24b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Organogenesis Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Organogenesis Holdings grew its EBIT by 2,154% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Organogenesis Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Organogenesis Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Organogenesis Holdings recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Organogenesis Holdings's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$29.6m. And we liked the look of last year's 2,154% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with Organogenesis Holdings's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Organogenesis Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

