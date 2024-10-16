Here's Why Oracle (ORCL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Oracle (ORCL) closed the latest trading day at $174.77, indicating a +0.39% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The software maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.95% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oracle in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.48, indicating a 10.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.12 billion, indicating a 9.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion, which would represent changes of +11.51% and +9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Right now, Oracle possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.8, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

