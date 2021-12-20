Here's Why OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is OPKO Health's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that OPKO Health had debt of US$202.1m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$235.9m over a year. However, it does have US$148.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$53.5m.

A Look At OPKO Health's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:OPK Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that OPKO Health had liabilities of US$283.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$369.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$148.6m and US$265.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$237.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, OPKO Health has a market capitalization of US$3.00b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While OPKO Health's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.30 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.0 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Notably, OPKO Health made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$99m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine OPKO Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. In the last year, OPKO Health's free cash flow amounted to 46% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

On our analysis OPKO Health's net debt to EBITDA should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its interest cover makes us a little nervous about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think OPKO Health is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for OPKO Health you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

